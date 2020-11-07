The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping talks the talk on conservation, fails to walk the walk in Antarctica
- China says it wants to be a leader in ecological governance, but has sided with Russia to block proposed protected areas in the Southern Ocean
- Environmentalists say the failure to protect this critical ecosystem is ‘deeply concerning’
Topic | Xi Jinping
The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters