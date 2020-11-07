The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters
The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

President Xi Jinping talks the talk on conservation, fails to walk the walk in Antarctica

  • China says it wants to be a leader in ecological governance, but has sided with Russia to block proposed protected areas in the Southern Ocean
  • Environmentalists say the failure to protect this critical ecosystem is ‘deeply concerning’

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:00am, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters
The proposed marine protected areas cover almost 4 million sq km of the Southern Ocean. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE