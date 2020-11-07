Donald Trump has threatened to take his grievances to court if he loses the presidency. Photo: AFP
US-China tensions could get worse before the dust settles on presidential election, observers say
- Donald Trump and his top officials may seek to sabotage Sino-US relations, Chinese academic says
- If Trump takes his election grievances to court, it will be difficult for Beijing to establish communication with the Biden team before the matter is settled, international relations professor says
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Donald Trump has threatened to take his grievances to court if he loses the presidency. Photo: AFP