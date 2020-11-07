The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have met most years since the group was established in 2001. Photo: AP
China to focus on post-pandemic recovery at Central Asia summit despite internal tensions
- Virtual gathering of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to be the first for leaders of China and India since their bloody Himalayan border clash in May
- But the meeting is expected to strengthen Beijing’s hand in the region, observers say
Topic | Xi Jinping
The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation have met most years since the group was established in 2001. Photo: AP