The US asked for 39 suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong between 2002 and 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
US asked for 39 people to be extradited from Hong Kong between 2002 and 2019
- Suspects from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Pakistan, mainland China, the US and the Philippines wanted on charges including money laundering, counterfeit goods, narcotics, fraud and bribery, United States Marshals Service says
- Hong Kong made 19 such requests to the US in the same period
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
