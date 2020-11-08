The US asked for 39 suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong between 2002 and 2019. Photo: Nora Tam The US asked for 39 suspects to be extradited from Hong Kong between 2002 and 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
US asked for 39 people to be extradited from Hong Kong between 2002 and 2019

  • Suspects from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Pakistan, mainland China, the US and the Philippines wanted on charges including money laundering, counterfeit goods, narcotics, fraud and bribery, United States Marshals Service says
  • Hong Kong made 19 such requests to the US in the same period

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 12:27pm, 8 Nov, 2020

