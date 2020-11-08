The Yarlung runs for about 1,625km through southeast Tibet before passing into the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Xinhua The Yarlung runs for about 1,625km through southeast Tibet before passing into the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Xinhua
Could China’s new dam plans unleash more trouble with India?

  • Beijing has signalled that it has hydropower plans for the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, which flows from Tibet into northeast India
  • New Delhi is concerned that Beijing could use dams and other water infrastructure as a strategic tool to expand its control over the region, analyst says.

Kinling Lo and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:10am, 8 Nov, 2020

