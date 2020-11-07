Demonstrators wave the flag of East Turkestan during a protest in 2018 against China’s treatment of ethnic Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China could face greater terrorism threat as US ‘delists’ East Turkestan Islamic Movement, experts say
- Washington’s decision to remove the ETIM from its list of terror groups will be detrimental to China-US counterterrorism efforts, academic says
- The UN Security Council said in July the ETIM controlled between 1,100 and 3,500 fighters, mostly in Syria and Afghanistan
Topic | US-China relations
Demonstrators wave the flag of East Turkestan during a protest in 2018 against China’s treatment of ethnic Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP