Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AFP
US election 2020: Joe Biden edges Donald Trump, secures electoral votes to become next president, AP reports
- Democrat Joe Biden is reported to have secured 284 electoral votes compared with 214 for Republican President Donald Trump, with 270 needed for victory
- Former vice-president Biden also secured 51 per cent of the popular vote compared to 48 for Trump and will be confirmed as the 46th US president in January
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
