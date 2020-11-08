US president-elect Joe Biden says getting the coronavirus under control is the first item on his team’s agenda. Photo: EPA-EFE
US election 2020: Joe Biden calls for healing, unity in first speech as US president-elect
- Biden pledges not to divide, but to unify, and not to see red states and blue states, but to only see the United States
- His team’s work starts with getting the coronavirus pandemic under control to rebuild the economy, he says
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US president-elect Joe Biden says getting the coronavirus under control is the first item on his team’s agenda. Photo: EPA-EFE