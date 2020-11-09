People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington to celebrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s win over US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump may be on the way out, but he could break more China before he leaves
- Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next US president on January 20, but until then, Trump has executive tools he can wield quickly and relatively unencumbered
- China could be a particular target given Trump’s efforts to blame Beijing for the pandemic and sagging economy that sank his re-election prospects
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
