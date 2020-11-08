Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand with their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff after delivering their victory speeches on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US election: Biden promises to ‘restore the soul of America’ as Trump vows to prosecute
- Kamala Harris praises her running mate’s ‘audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in this country and select a woman as his vice-president’
- Trump accuses president-elect of ‘rushing to falsely pose as the winner’ because he and ‘his media allies … don’t want the truth to be exposed’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand with their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff after delivering their victory speeches on Saturday. Photo: AFP