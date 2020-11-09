British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closeness to US President Donald Trump is seen as an obstacle to relations with the incoming Biden administration. Photo: Getty Images
Personalities trump politics in Britain’s future with US under Joe Biden
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasises climate change in effort to strike friendly note with president-elect
- Brexit and its effect on Irish Good Friday Agreement threaten to be an early stumbling block in new relationship
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closeness to US President Donald Trump is seen as an obstacle to relations with the incoming Biden administration. Photo: Getty Images