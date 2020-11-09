World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP/World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Taiwan says it is not invited to WHO pandemic meeting after China’s ‘obstruction’
- Virtual meeting of 194 member states this week is expected to focus on Covid-19 but Taipei says it has not received an invitation
- Taiwanese foreign ministry says exclusion based on political consideration of China makes a mockery of WHO’s ‘health for all’ claim
Topic | Taiwan
World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP/World Health Organization