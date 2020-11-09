Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to send a message of congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to send a message of congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US-China tensions: Xi Jinping waits to congratulate Joe Biden on election win

  • As messages pour in from other world leaders, Chinese foreign ministry says it has ‘taken note of Biden declaring victory’
  • Beijing feels it’s ‘not the appropriate time’ to offer congratulations, partly because of strained ties, analyst says

US Presidential Election 2020
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Nov, 2020

