US Defence Secretary Mark Esper gives remarks during the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, in September. Photo: Reuters
politico | Donald Trump fires US Defence Secretary Mark Esper
- Esper has clashed with the president over a variety of topics since the summer.
- Trump says National Counterterrorism Centre Director Christopher Miller will lead the Pentagon in an acting capacity
US Politics
