Morris Chang Chung-mou founded the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). He will represent Taiwan at a virtual Apec meeting. Photo: Reuters
Eminent semiconductor business leader to represent Taiwan at Apec after China blocks President Tsai
- Morris Chang charged by Tsai Ing-Wen with showing Taiwan’s willingness to help curb the pandemic and strengthen ties to shore up supply chains
- Taipei had hoped the virtual conference would reduce political sensitivity and allow Tsai to attend
Topic | Taiwan
Morris Chang Chung-mou founded the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). He will represent Taiwan at a virtual Apec meeting. Photo: Reuters