Joe Biden may seek to work with China on issues including the pandemic, climate change and regional conflicts, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Under Joe Biden, US and China could work together on Covid-19, climate change, analysts say
- North Korea nuclear issue is another area where new administration may seek Beijing’s cooperation
- But the two powers are expected to continue their rivalry, especially where national interests are at stake
Topic | Climate change
Joe Biden may seek to work with China on issues including the pandemic, climate change and regional conflicts, analysts say. Photo: AFP