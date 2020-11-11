Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, pictured during 2011 talks in Beijing when they were both vice-presidents. Biden has called Xi a “thug”. Photo: Reuters Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, pictured during 2011 talks in Beijing when they were both vice-presidents. Biden has called Xi a “thug”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing watches for Joe Biden’s cabinet picks, signs of direction on China

  • Governing team expected to include both hawks and those who prefer engagement, according to analysts
  • Biden has sent mixed signals on his approach to the ‘special challenge’ of China

Catherine Wong
Updated: 12:05pm, 11 Nov, 2020

