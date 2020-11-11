Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: analysing how the Biden effect alters the landscape

  • Experts and business executives in China see a US led by a Joe Biden administration as offering positive possibilities
  • If the US joins back in on global climate, trade and health conversations there will be more opportunities for China and America to collaborate

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 11:16pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
Experts and businesspeople are considering what a Biden administration will mean to the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE