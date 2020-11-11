Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (second right) locks hands with other leaders at the RCEP summit in Bangkok in November last year. Photo: Reuters Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (second right) locks hands with other leaders at the RCEP summit in Bangkok in November last year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (second right) locks hands with other leaders at the RCEP summit in Bangkok in November last year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China and 14 other nations ready to sign RCEP, world’s largest trade deal, before change of leadership in US

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to be signed this weekend during video meetings hosted by Asean
  • In the absence of the US from trading blocs, China seeks opportunities to write regional trade rules, say observers

Topic |   Asean
Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:59pm, 11 Nov, 2020

