Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (second right) locks hands with other leaders at the RCEP summit in Bangkok in November last year. Photo: Reuters
China and 14 other nations ready to sign RCEP, world’s largest trade deal, before change of leadership in US
- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to be signed this weekend during video meetings hosted by Asean
- In the absence of the US from trading blocs, China seeks opportunities to write regional trade rules, say observers
