Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US condemns unseating of pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong
- ‘One country, two systems is now merely a fig leaf covering for the CCP’s expanding one party dictatorship in Hong Kong,’ says Robert O’Brien
- Beijing has ‘flagrantly violated’ its commitments to Hong Kong, according to statement
Topic | US-China relations
Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg