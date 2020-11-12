Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

US condemns unseating of pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong

  • ‘One country, two systems is now merely a fig leaf covering for the CCP’s expanding one party dictatorship in Hong Kong,’ says Robert O’Brien
  • Beijing has ‘flagrantly violated’ its commitments to Hong Kong, according to statement

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob FromerOwen Churchill
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 7:51am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Pro-democracy lawmakers pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their mass resignation on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE