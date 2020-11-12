US president-elect Joe Biden inherits deep social divisions which will affect his foreign policy, former Chinese foreign vice-minister He Yafei has warned. Photo: Reuters US president-elect Joe Biden inherits deep social divisions which will affect his foreign policy, former Chinese foreign vice-minister He Yafei has warned. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Trump divisions could haunt Biden presidency

  • Former Chinese diplomat says the deep social divide in the United States will continue to affect Washington’s foreign policy
  • But dialogue could be restarted on a number of issues including finance, cyberspace and public health

Echo Xie
Updated: 12:30pm, 12 Nov, 2020

