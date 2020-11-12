A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters
A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US-China military talks aim to ease tensions with Covid-19 prevention focus

  • Diplomats hope the dialogue can help to reduce the risk of a major conflict in the Trump administration’s final weeks
  • Virtual three-day discussions between the armed forces give a rare glimpse of cooperation amid rising tensions

Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 2:13pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters
A Sea Hawk helicopter during flight operations aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE