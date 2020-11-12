US undersecretary of state Keith Krach says the ‘Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted with our most sensitive data and intellectual property’. Photo: Reuters
China-US ties: Chinese embassy in Brazil hits back as Brasilia joins America’s ‘Clean Network’
- US-led plan is designed to block Chinese tech giant Huawei’s involvement in foreign nations’ 5G networks
- US undersecretary of state Keith Krach describes company as the ‘backbone of the [China’s] surveillance state’
