US undersecretary of state Keith Krach says the ‘Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted with our most sensitive data and intellectual property’. Photo: Reuters US undersecretary of state Keith Krach says the ‘Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted with our most sensitive data and intellectual property’. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-US ties: Chinese embassy in Brazil hits back as Brasilia joins America’s ‘Clean Network’

  • US-led plan is designed to block Chinese tech giant Huawei’s involvement in foreign nations’ 5G networks
  • US undersecretary of state Keith Krach describes company as the ‘backbone of the [China’s] surveillance state’

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:04pm, 12 Nov, 2020

