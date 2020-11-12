A Bombardier CL-650 was among the aircraft sent to the region, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: US Navy A Bombardier CL-650 was among the aircraft sent to the region, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: US Navy
A Bombardier CL-650 was among the aircraft sent to the region, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

US military using private spy planes to keep tabs on China, think tank says

  • Move will help boost its operational capabilities in the region and may reduce tensions, according to South China Sea Probing Initiative
  • It says three such aircraft carried out patrols in the East China, Yellow and South China seas from March to August

Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Nov, 2020

