A Bombardier CL-650 was among the aircraft sent to the region, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: US Navy
US military using private spy planes to keep tabs on China, think tank says
- Move will help boost its operational capabilities in the region and may reduce tensions, according to South China Sea Probing Initiative
- It says three such aircraft carried out patrols in the East China, Yellow and South China seas from March to August
Topic | South China Sea
