Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Papua New Guinea in 2018 Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea in next few weeks, Yonhap says
- Delayed state visit on course to happen between the end of November and middle of December, news agency says
- Trip was planned for the first half of the year but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | South Korea
