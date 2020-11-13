A security guard stands outside the Huanan market in Wuhan in January. A WHO-led scientific mission will look into the wild animal trade at the market, where a number of the first known patients worked and shopped. Photo: AFP
WHO-backed probes move forward to try to shed light on early days of coronavirus
- Two missions have been in the works since May, and pressure is mounting for insight into how the virus emerged
- They have a different focus, but both inquiries will dig into a contentious period – the start of the outbreak
