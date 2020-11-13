The move is designed to deter US investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of key Chinese firms. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration preparing to crack down on US investments in Chinese firms, insiders say
- Move will target companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military
- Executive order could affect some of China’s biggest firms, including China Telecom, China Mobile and Hikvision
Topic | US-China relations
The move is designed to deter US investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of key Chinese firms. Photo: Reuters