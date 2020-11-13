The US government has contended that TikTok is a national security threat. Photo: dpa
US announces stay of TikTok ban, and sale deadline is held off for at least a month
- Commerce Department ban would have kept US service providers from working with the popular video-sharing app
- A US court hearing a suit by Tiktok’s parent, ByteDance, effectively mooted the Thursday deadline imposed by Donald Trump for the sale of TikTok’s US operations
Topic | TikTok
