Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: China asks Asean for quick resolution to code of conduct

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urges neighbours to overcome pandemic distractions and speed up negotiations
  • Observers say growing tension between Beijing and Washington may cause Asean members to tread cautiously

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE