Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea: China asks Asean for quick resolution to code of conduct
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urges neighbours to overcome pandemic distractions and speed up negotiations
- Observers say growing tension between Beijing and Washington may cause Asean members to tread cautiously
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-Asean leaders’ meeting via video link on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua