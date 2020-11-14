Cardinal Joseph Zen also visited Rome in September but was unable to meet the Pope. Photo: Handout
Pope looked anti-Trump by refusing to meet Mike Pompeo, says retired Hong Kong bishop
- Joseph Zen calls the Vatican’s snub of the US secretary of state ‘ridiculous’ after it says it does not meet politicians during election campaigns
- Pompeo had written that the Vatican should be tougher over its deal with the Chinese government, since renewed, on appointing Catholic bishops
Topic | China-Vatican relations
