Cardinal Joseph Zen also visited Rome in September but was unable to meet the Pope. Photo: Handout Cardinal Joseph Zen also visited Rome in September but was unable to meet the Pope. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Pope looked anti-Trump by refusing to meet Mike Pompeo, says retired Hong Kong bishop

  • Joseph Zen calls the Vatican’s snub of the US secretary of state ‘ridiculous’ after it says it does not meet politicians during election campaigns
  • Pompeo had written that the Vatican should be tougher over its deal with the Chinese government, since renewed, on appointing Catholic bishops

Topic |   China-Vatican relations
William Langley
William Langley

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Nov, 2020

