A Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during an exercise in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: will Joe Biden take a more cautious approach in the disputed waters?
- US president-elect likely to take a more contained approach to the disputed waters, but that won’t resolve the long-standing problems between Beijing and Washington, government adviser says
- South China Sea ‘has become an important battleground for US-China strategic competition’, academic says
Topic | South China Sea
A Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during an exercise in the South China Sea in July. Photo: Reuters