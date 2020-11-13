China says it will provide financial backing for the African Continental Free-Trade Area. Photo: AFP China says it will provide financial backing for the African Continental Free-Trade Area. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations: Beijing says it will help pay for world’s largest free-trade zone

  • Beijing will provide ‘cash assistance and capacity-building training’ for the African Continental Free-Trade Area, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
  • Zone, which is set to open for business next year, spans 55 nations with a combined economy of US$3.4 trillion and 1.3 billion consumers

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:41pm, 13 Nov, 2020

China says it will provide financial backing for the African Continental Free-Trade Area. Photo: AFP
