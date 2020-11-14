China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may visit Tokyo to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (left) later this month. Photo: Handout
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan later this month, newspaper says
- Official expected to meet Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss range of issues, including Covid-19 and East China Sea tensions
- Leaders of the two countries agreed in September to hold more high-level talks to promote regional and international stability
Topic | Japan
