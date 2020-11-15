China has no intention of replacing the US role in the world, a former Chinese vice foreign minister says. Photo: Shutterstock
Don’t try to change China’s system, former official warns US
- The future of ties between the two countries rests on the ability of each to take the concerns of the other seriously, Fu Ying says
- Warning follows Mike Pompeo’s contention that Taiwan ‘has not been part of China’
Topic | US-China relations
China has no intention of replacing the US role in the world, a former Chinese vice foreign minister says. Photo: Shutterstock