Leaders and trade ministers from the 15 signatories to the RCEP agreement pose for a virtual group photo on Sunday. Photo: AP
China, 14 Asian partners sign world’s biggest trade pact
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which covers about 30 per cent of global GDP, signed on sidelines of virtual Asean summit
- Agreement ‘solidifies China’s broader regional geopolitical ambitions around the Belt and Road Initiative’, trade expert says
