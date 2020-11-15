Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in Washington, says she spoke to Antony Blinken over the phone. Photo: Twitter Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in Washington, says she spoke to Antony Blinken over the phone. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan keen to maintain close cooperation with US, de facto ambassador tells Biden adviser

  • Taipei appreciates Washington’s support for self-ruled island, Hsiao Bi-khim tells Antony Blinken, a possible pick for secretary of state in America’s new administration
  • Taiwan enjoyed unprecedented support under Donald Trump and Biden’s election victory has caused some unease

Updated: 5:15pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in Washington, says she spoke to Antony Blinken over the phone. Photo: Twitter Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in Washington, says she spoke to Antony Blinken over the phone. Photo: Twitter
Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s representative in Washington, says she spoke to Antony Blinken over the phone. Photo: Twitter
