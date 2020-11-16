Tougher moves against China are expected in the waning weeks of Donald Trump’s administration. Photo: EPA-EFE Tougher moves against China are expected in the waning weeks of Donald Trump’s administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Donald Trump plans new hardline moves against China in coming weeks, official says

  • They may include protecting US technology from exploitation by the PLA, countering illegal fishing, and more sanctions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang
  • Beijing says ‘cooperation is the only right way forward’ and both sides will lose from confrontation

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:57pm, 16 Nov, 2020

