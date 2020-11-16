The deal was an initiative from the Association of Southeast Aisan nations and signed at the bloc’s summit over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
Why the RCEP trade deal could strengthen China’s hand in Asia as world waits to see what course US will take in future
- The United States has not signed the free-trade pact that includes three of Asia’s biggest economies and Asean member states
- Trade analysts say it is likely to give Beijing more influence over global trade and strengthen ties with neighbours
Topic | RCEP
The deal was an initiative from the Association of Southeast Aisan nations and signed at the bloc’s summit over the weekend. Photo: Reuters