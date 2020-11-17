US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/DPA
French President takes China rhetoric off the table in low-key meeting with US Secretary of State Pompeo
- Macron is among world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on winning US election but meets key Trump administration member on post-election tour
- Global security and terrorism were among subjects discussed as Macron faces radical Islamists in his own country
Topic | US-China decoupling
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/DPA