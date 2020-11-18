Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping slept here: Iowa house, once a symbol of US-China optimism, weathers tougher times
- Future Chinese president was an obscure junior official when he visited this small farming community in 1985 but goodwill has faltered in Trump era
- The home where Xi stayed has gone from museum to empty shell as friendship ties turn to mistrust
