Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping slept here: Iowa house, once a symbol of US-China optimism, weathers tougher times

  • Future Chinese president was an obscure junior official when he visited this small farming community in 1985 but goodwill has faltered in Trump era
  • The home where Xi stayed has gone from museum to empty shell as friendship ties turn to mistrust

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 3:03am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping, as China’s vice-president, makes a return visit to Muscatine in 2012, dropping in on the home of Roger and Sarah Lande. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE