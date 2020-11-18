A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP
A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Top minds appeal to Biden to reboot US tech policy on China

  • ‘Meeting the China Challenge’ report urges the new US administration to take a layered approach to risk control rather than pushing for total exclusion
  • Authors suggest specific measures against organisations aiding human rights abuses are better than restricting access to American AI

Topic |   US-China tech war
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP
A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE