A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP
Top minds appeal to Biden to reboot US tech policy on China
- ‘Meeting the China Challenge’ report urges the new US administration to take a layered approach to risk control rather than pushing for total exclusion
- Authors suggest specific measures against organisations aiding human rights abuses are better than restricting access to American AI
Topic | US-China tech war
A new report advises incoming US president Joe Biden that a total exclusion ban towards Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, is not feasible. Photo: AFP