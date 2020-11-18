Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on her way to court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Canada border officer who questioned Meng Wanzhou says 10 minutes on Wikipedia made him suspicious about Iran dealings
- Huawei executive’s lawyers suggest airport questioning was part of an evidence-gathering exercise coordinated by the FBI
- Border officer Sanjit Dhillon says he developed concerns about possible espionage
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
