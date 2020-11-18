US Representative Tom Suozzi (left) shakes hands with Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on September 17, 2019, in Washington, with Representative Jim McGovern, co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, between them. After a tight race, Suozzi has been re-elected. Photo: AFP
US Democratic ‘China hawk’ legislator declares election victory after a tight race
- Mail-in ballots help secure re-election for Representative Tom Suozzi of New York, whose Republican challenger concedes
- Suozzi’s win and those by other China hawks assure that the next Congress will continue to unite in a tough stance against Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
US Representative Tom Suozzi (left) shakes hands with Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on September 17, 2019, in Washington, with Representative Jim McGovern, co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, between them. After a tight race, Suozzi has been re-elected. Photo: AFP