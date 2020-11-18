Sun Wei was an electrical engineer with Raytheon Missiles and Defence. Photo: TNS
Former Raytheon engineer jailed for exporting military-related tech to China
- Sun Wei, a Chinese national and naturalised US citizen, was sentenced to more than three years in prison after previously pleading guilty
- He worked in Arizona for 10 years at the company, which produces missile systems used by the United States military
Topic | US-China tech war
