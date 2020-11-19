China’s space ambitions have received a boost from the opening of a new deep-space antenna array system in the western province of Xinjiang. Four telescopes form an array capable of recording signals equivalent to a single 66-metre radio telescope, according to Chinese state media. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China bolsters its ambitious space programme with the high-powered vision of a new antenna array
- Three new radio telescopes added to Kashgar station to create a deep-space tracking facility for Chinese lunar and interplanetary missions
- System is up and running two months after China denied contract extension for use of space tracking station in Western Australia
