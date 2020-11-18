Japanese naval personnel pictured during a 2016 joint exercise in Sydney. Photo: Reuters
China says Australia-Japan defence pact should not threaten other countries’ interests
- Foreign ministry in Beijing signals unease over deal that will give Australian and Japanese forces access to each others’ bases
- Agreement reached in principle after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga
Topic | Diplomacy
Japanese naval personnel pictured during a 2016 joint exercise in Sydney. Photo: Reuters