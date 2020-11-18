President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells BRICS leaders ‘we’re all in the same boat’ as he takes veiled swipe at US

  • Chinese president calls on emerging economies to uphold multilateralism and ‘oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction’
  • He also says the five nations should work together to fight the pandemic and to implement the Paris climate agreement

President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
