President Xi Jinping addresses the annual summit of BRICS leaders via video link from Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells BRICS leaders ‘we’re all in the same boat’ as he takes veiled swipe at US
- Chinese president calls on emerging economies to uphold multilateralism and ‘oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction’
- He also says the five nations should work together to fight the pandemic and to implement the Paris climate agreement
