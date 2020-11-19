The outgoing Donald Trump administration is said to be about to release a document on how America should contain China. Photo: AP
US-China relations: state department report lays out framework for containing Beijing, Axios says
- Paper produced in response to what it refers to as ‘Beijing’s intent to revise the world order around its own authoritarian goals’, according to news website
- Chinese analysts liken it to a modern-day version of US diplomat George Kennan’s ‘Long Telegram’ that formed the basis of America’s Cold War policy
