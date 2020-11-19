US and European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium in February 2017. Photo: Reuters US and European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
US and European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
US should work with Europe to counter China, Senate panel says

  • Report lays out a series of recommendations on diplomacy, trade and technology, such as revoking China’s developing nation status under the WTO
  • Document also calls for more trilateral trade discussions among the US, Britain and the EU to coordinate on critical technology and export controls

Updated: 12:43am, 19 Nov, 2020

