US and European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
US should work with Europe to counter China, Senate panel says
- Report lays out a series of recommendations on diplomacy, trade and technology, such as revoking China’s developing nation status under the WTO
- Document also calls for more trilateral trade discussions among the US, Britain and the EU to coordinate on critical technology and export controls
Topic | US-China relations
