Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home before a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
exclusive | Canada feared for safety of Macau-based witness who refuses to testify in Meng Wanzhou extradition case
- A Department of Justice document reveals concerns for former Canadian police officer Ben Chang, who communicated with FBI after Huawei executive’s arrest
- Chang, who moved to the Chinese territory after retiring, is a key figure in Meng’s claim she is the victim of improper collusion by Canadian and US authorities
